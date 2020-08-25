NYPD officer says anti-police sentiment is sinking morale nationwide: ‘The job is dead’

Morale is low in the New York Police Department and in Democrat-run cities across the nation as pressure mounts to defund police departments, an NYPD officer said Saturday.

The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, opened up to “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Will Cain about the harsh reality faced by cops today, prompting some to quit or retire earlier than planned.

“The term for the NYPD that is going around in every command in the city is ‘the job is dead.’ You would be crazy to take this job at this day and age,” the officer said.

“When I became a police officer many years ago, I never thought that I would have to put this uniform on and be looked at as the enemy and to be hated,” he said. “And it’s not fair because we sacrifice ourselves every day. No matter what your skin color is, it’s sad. In my tenure here at NYPD I can never ever imagine that it would be this bad, as far as not being supported.”

Cain said Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris have not been specific about their policies on law enforcement, leaving it up to governors and mayors. Biden has said he doesn’t not support defunding police departments, however.

President Trump “absolutely supports” law enforcement, the officer said, adding that he is convinced Biden-Harris “would not support us.”

“People who allow these protesters to talk about how they want to defund the police department, we’re there to make sure that nothing happens to them, but they are the ones saying that they want us dead,” he said. – READ MORE

