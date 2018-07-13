WATCH: CNN Blatantly Misrepresents What Illegal Alien Says About Child Separation

When asked how her child is doing, the mother clearly states, “Dice que está muy bien,” or, “He says he’s doing very well,” at which point the voice of a CNN translator overwhelms the audio and instead translates her remarks as, “‘He says he wants me to be with him,’ she says, ‘and prays to God to make the days shorter so we can be together.’”

Now perhaps the woman said something to that effect while the narrator drowned out her voice; it’s impossible to say. All we know for certain is that she said, “He says he’s doing very well,” and CNN refused to faithfully translate her remarks. – READ MORE

An article that may truly break new ground for inanity even for the fine folks at CNN reports that most justices have been white males, and this is apparently an incredibly bad thing.

“Since the Supreme Court first convened in 1790, 113 justices have served on the bench. Of those, 107 have been white men,” the article reads.

“On Monday night, President Trump announced his nominee to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy is Brett Kavanaugh, a judge on the US Court of Appeals. If confirmed, he would be the 108th — and wouldn’t shift the diversity of the current court.”

The six exceptions, just in case you weren’t keeping track, are Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Connor, Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

“The first appointment — when Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Marshall — wasn’t until 1967. When Johnson announced the nomination, he said he thought it was the right thing to do and the right time to do it. Thomas’s appointment happened decades later, in 1991 under George H. W. Bush (the first Bush),” CNN reported, the parenthetical apparently for the kind of low-information reader CNN loves.

“Sotomayor, one of the four female justices, is also the first and only Hispanic justice in history. (Some say Justice Benjamin Cardozo, who was Portuguese, was the first Hispanic member, but he doesn’t qualify under current census standards.)”

“No justices so far have identified as Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander.” – READ MORE

