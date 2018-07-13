Manafort mugshot revealed after he’s moved to new jail

Paul Manafort seems to have lost his polish, a new mugshot reveals, showing the once-dapper, well-coiffed power player with gray hair and facial stubble.

Manafort, who served as President Trump’s campaign manager from June to August 2016, was booked into Virginia’s Alexandria Detention Center Thursday amid an ongoing courtroom tussle over his confinement. He checked out of his “VIP” jail cell as he awaits trial for alleged financial crimes uncovered during the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Because he is a high-profile inmate, Mr. Manafort will be placed in protective custody which limits his interactions with other inmates,” Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne said in a statement. “Specific details about Mr. Manafort’s confinement will not be made public due to security and privacy concerns. We will work closely with the U.S. Marshals to ensure his proper care while he remains in our custody.”

Manafort’s house arrest was revoked last month amid witness tampering allegations and he was booked into the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Va. Despite saying in monitored phone calls that he is being treated like a “VIP” while behind bars, Manafort’s lawyers have argued that they cannot properly prepare for a trial scheduled to start this month with a client jailed two hours outside of Washington, D.C. – READ MORE

Special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday filed a request for 100 blank subpoenas in the Eastern District of Virginia, where former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is facing trial for bank and fraud charges.

This is in addition to a court filing in June, when Mueller’s team filed a request for 150 blank subpoenas, or 75 possible witnesses.

The 100 blank subpoenas amount to 50 total possible subpoenas — in each case, a subpoena is needed for the witness and another is needed for the defense

Court documents filed in April show that Mueller’s team was pushing to subpoena 35 witnesses in the trial. Then in May, court documents showed he had filed 70 blank subpoenas.

A blank subpoena means the party serving the subpoena, in this case the federal government, can fill in the name later, as long as it is done so before the subpoena is served. – READ MORE

