WATCH: Piers Morgan Grills Anti-Trump Protester Over Immigration Hypocrisy

“Good Morning Britain” anchor Piers Morgan destroyed an anti-Trump immigration protester by pointing out that she didn’t protest against similar immigration policies by President Barack Obama.

In an extremely fiery debate, we discuss the thousands of people who are expected to protest against President Trump… @piersmorgan @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/KXS1UiW9fg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 12, 2018

Ash Sarkar told Morgan she was planning on protesting Trump’s visit with British PM Theresa May because of his administration’s immigration policies, specifically the act of separating children at the border. – READ MORE

In Polling Released Just Hours Before The U.s. President Is Due To Touch Down In London, 50 Per Cent Of Britons Support Donald J. Trump’s Uk Visit Going Ahead.

In contrast, only 37 percent said that it should not go ahead, with the remaining 13 percent saying “don’t know”, according to figures collected between the 9th and 10th of July by polling firm YouGov.

However, while most of those polled still have negative personal views of the President (with 77 percent saying they had an unfavourable opinion of him), Britons’ views of the visit were described as “pragmatic”.

“Whilst he wouldn’t be Britain’s choice of US President (only 16% would have voted for him given the chance) a plurality think that the government should try to work with him (44%, vs 39% who think they shouldn’t),” youGov found.

“And the vast majority of those who think the government should be working with Donald Trump support the UK visit, regardless of their own views towards him.”- READ MORE

