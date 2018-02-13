WATCH: CNN Asks Iowa Voters What They Think of the Russia Investigation — Their Answers Smash the Narrative

CNN’s Martin Savidge headed to Iowa to interview President Donald Trump’s supporters to see what they thought of the FBI and the Russia investigation. The answers he got ripped apart every narrative that the media has been pushing.

Savidge sat down with an aerobics instructor, a banker, a former baseball player, and a salesman, who were all Trump supporters and said that he was “exactly who I voted for.”

When Savidge asked if they had faith in the FBI, there was a chuckle and then one man said, “Hell no, absolutely not.” He also explained that the whole investigation also has been a “political witch hunt from the get-go.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

An unusual email has been uncovered from former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to herself. It appears that she is using it as a record of a Jan. 5, 2017, meeting she had with then-President Barack Obama. The email details what the White House knew of Russian interference with the 2016 election at that time.

The email stands out because of the strange phrasing used, saying they were operating “by the book.”

Why would “by the book” be stressed if things were always done by the book? Former Judge Andrew Napolitano raises an interesting theory as to why this might be.

“This is probably an attempt by Susan Rice to reconstruct history, to make Barack Obama appear as though he was ignorant of the fray, fomented by his administration to undermine the incoming president.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The White House on Tuesday said an email that former national security adviser Susan Rice sent herself on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day “raises a lot of serious questions.”

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) called on Rice this week to explain what they described as an “unusual” email she sent insisting that former President Barack Obama wanted to make sure the investigation into Russian meddling was done “by the book.”

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that the email suggests the Obama administration “didn’t operate by the book.” – READ MORE