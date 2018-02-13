Judge Napolitano Has Theory on ‘Unusual Email’ Susan Rice Sent to Herself on Day Trump Was Sworn In (VIDEO)

An unusual email has been uncovered from former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to herself. It appears that she is using it as a record of a Jan. 5, 2017, meeting she had with then-President Barack Obama. The email details what the White House knew of Russian interference with the 2016 election at that time.

The email stands out because of the strange phrasing used, saying they were operating “by the book.”

Why would “by the book” be stressed if things were always done by the book? Former Judge Andrew Napolitano raises an interesting theory as to why this might be.

“This is probably an attempt by Susan Rice to reconstruct history, to make Barack Obama appear as though he was ignorant of the fray, fomented by his administration to undermine the incoming president.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The White House on Tuesday said an email that former national security adviser Susan Rice sent herself on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day “raises a lot of serious questions.”

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) called on Rice this week to explain what they described as an “unusual” email she sent insisting that former President Barack Obama wanted to make sure the investigation into Russian meddling was done “by the book.”

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that the email suggests the Obama administration “didn’t operate by the book.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Ex-national security adviser Susan Rice sent an “unusual email” to herself the day President Trump was sworn into office documenting former President Barack Obama’s guidance at a high-level meeting about how law enforcement should investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, two Republican senators said Monday.

According to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, the partially unclassified email was sent by Rice on Jan. 20, 2017 — and appears to document a Jan. 5 meeting that included Obama, then-FBI Director James Comey, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, then-Vice President Joe Biden and Rice.

In the email, Obama’s national security adviser wrote: “President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book.’ The president stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.”

The email also appears to reflect Obama’s guidance on sharing sensitive information with both the Russians and the incoming administration.

Rice wrote that Obama said “he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”

READ MORE: