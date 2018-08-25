WATCH: CNN Asks Americans About Cohen, Manafort. Doesn’t Go As Planned.

CNN traveled to a county in North East Pennsylvania that voted for former President Barack Obama twice and asked voters what they thought about the recent legal drama facing the Trump administration surrounding Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. The voters did not care.

CNN’s Jason Carroll asked three Democrats, three independents, and one Republican about the recent legal developments regarding Trump’s former campaign chairman and former personal attorney.

Registered Democrat Anne Marie Lenahan said that the economy is so strong that she doesn’t have a problem overlooking allegations about Trump’s infidelity, “unless the money came from campaign funds.”- READ MORE

White House top economic advisor Larry Kudlow says the reason financial markets have not been phased by the recent negative headlines involving former associates of President Donald Trump is due to the robust economy.

The bull market on Wall Street reached a record on Wednesday becoming the longest running in U.S. history, during the same week the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, CNBCreported.

These numbers came despite a federal jury in Northern Virginia reaching a guilty verdict in eight of the 18 counts of bank and tax fraud charges brought against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

That same day, Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal criminal counts, including tax evasion, bank fraud, and breaking campaign finance laws regarding payments to two women on behalf of Trump.

Kudlow told CNBC the strong economy is overcoming any negative impact these issues may have otherwise had on the markets.

“The economy’s everything when it comes to markets and confidence, and I think that markets frankly look through all these various political issues,” he said. “There’s no change in policy coming, that’s what really matters. Keep your eye on the ball, and I think the markets have done a good job.” – READ MORE