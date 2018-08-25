Actor David Cross Jokes About Beating Trump ‘to a Bloody Pulp’

Actor-comedian David Cross Recently Joked About Beating President Donald Trump “to A Bloody Pulp” And Urinating And Defecating On Him, According To A New Report.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that during Cross’ performance at the University of Utah Wednesday, he “included humor about abortion, Nazis, the Holocaust, terrorist bombings, AIDS and beating President Donald Trump to a bloody pulp and then urinating and defecating on him.”

The 54-year-old actor is best known for his role as Tobias Fünke in the hit Netflix show Arrested Development.- READ MORE

On Monday, Harvard Law School Professor Lawrence Tribe demonstrated once again that the infection from his Trump Derangement Syndrome has now crossed his brain-blood barrier. In the latest issue of The New Yorker, Tribe is quoted regarding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Here’s the story:

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor who mentored Barack Obama, zeroed in on the lead sentence in Kavanaugh’s account of a midseason game against Cornell: “In basketball, as in few other team sports, it is possible for one person to completely dominate a game.” Was this a harmless observation? Tribe noted, “Kavanaugh’s seeming fascination with single-player domination might be a muscular view of executive power.” On the other hand, he found a departure from Kavanaugh’s typical jurisprudence in “Dartmouth Rally Upends Streak.” “Kavanaugh complained that the refs let the game ‘get completely out of control’ as Dartmouth players ‘consistently hammered’ a Yalie ‘without the whistle blowing’ once,” Tribe said. “One might see in that a rare early condemnation of judicial restraint.”

Well, this is weird. Analyzing Kavanaugh’s sportswriting for a deeper perspective on his judicial views seems like a stretch. But in recent years, Tribe has gone off the deep end time and again regarding President Trump’s activities in the Oval Office.- READ MORE