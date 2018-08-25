Cohen’s Lawyer Debunks CNN Collusion Report. CNN Appears To Hide His Statement.

Michael Cohen’s lawyer made a major revelation during a CNN interview on Wednesday night, saying that his client “does not” have any information that then-candidate Donald Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

The revelation was significant because it debunked a CNN report which stated that Cohen claimed “Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton,” and that “Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller.”

(…)

The revelation made during the interview was not promoted by CNN as two tweets on the “Anderson Cooper 360°” Twitter account that contained video clips from the segment conveniently did not include the portion where Davis made the revelation. CNN also did not publish the interview on their YouTube channel.- READ MORE

Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis admitted on Thursday that he erroneously confirmed a CNN report about Trump’s knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with the Russians.

CNN reported on July 27 that Cohen was prepared to tell Special Counsel Robert Mueller that the president had advance knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting. On Wednesday, Davis said that the reporting was “mixed up” and that his client had no information regarding when Trump knew about the meeting.

According to the New York Post, however, Davis himself confirmed CNN’s report as an anonymous source when it was first published.

Davis is now apologizing on the record for confirming something he did not know to be true.

Cohen has also provided information to Congress that would debunk CNN’s report.

The leaders of the Senate Intel committee said that Cohen testified to them that he personally did not know about the Trump Tower meeting before it happened. This contradicts CNN’s reporting that Cohen was in a meeting with Trump when Donald Trump Jr. informed him of the Russians’ offer for dirt on Hillary Clinton. READ MORE: