WATCH: CNN Anchors Look Glum and Dejected After Transcript Vindicates Trump

Look at the faces of the @CNN anchors😂😂😂 “No quid pro quo” I think they are going to cry😭😭#TrumpImpeachment #WOMPWOMP

pic.twitter.com/YHHWdlSrWP — Femme Fatale (@RealBasedMAGA) September 25, 2019

President Donald Trump on Wednesday released the transcript of the phone call he had with the president of Ukraine on July 25 of this year.

The Democrats and the mainstream media, as you know, have accused Trump of “strong-arming” and threatening the Ukraine leader into investigating the scandals of embattled 2020 front-runner Joe Biden, the former vice president.

However, after President Trump released the transcript, it’s clear that such a thing never happened.

Once the transcripts were released, the wind was taken out of the sails of the Left’s “impeachment party” against President Trump.

And nowhere were the faces more sad and glum than on CNN.