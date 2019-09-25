Trump Blasts ‘Open Border Activists’ for ‘Evil’ Policies, Says Illegal Immigration ‘Undermines Prosperity’

President Donald Trump delivered a message to those trying to cross into the U.S. or any country illegally, while also taking a swipe at “open border activists.”

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the U.S. president claimed that illegal immigration “undermines prosperity, rips apart societies, and empowers ruthless criminal cartels.”

Then sending a message to the “open border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice,” Trump knocked their policies as “cruel and evil.”

“When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity,” he continued in his message.

Trump also called on the nation’s around the world to work together to “end human smuggling and human trafficking.” – READ MORE