WATCH: CNN anchor stuns audience by calling out liberal hypocrisy over Ivanka Trump insult

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin gave a scathing assessment of the hypocrisy from many on the left over the misogynistic attack on the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump by liberal comedian Samantha Bee.

Baldwin began her segment with a video from Keith Olbermann obstreperously ridiculing and mocking President Donald Trump.

“In addition to telling the president to go to hell,” Baldwin said, “[Olbermann] has also spewed the following to describe Trump and his family — cowardly f-word, a mother-effer, a Nazi, a stupid traitor, a rat-faced git, that’s an unpleasant and contemptible person, and often tells the president to go eff himself.”

“By the way these are all recent comments,” she explained, “but despite all of this, he just got another plum job. A job, ironically, at the same company that just booted Roseanne for violating its values.” – READ MORE

