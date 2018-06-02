Sloppy Steve says Sessions is an ‘excellent’ AG, Trump ‘wrong’ about recusal

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon says in a new interview that President Trump is “wrong” to suggest that he should have chosen someone other than Jeff Sessions as his attorney general, saying Sessions has done an “excellent” job.

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria set to air Sunday, Bannon said that Sessions’s decision to recuse himself from the federal probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia “is not even an issue,” and that Trump should not dwell on the matter.

“I think the president was wrong,” Bannon said. “I think if you look at what Jeff Sessions has done on immigration on migration and all the key issues at the Justice Department, I think that Sessions has personally done an excellent job.”

The former Breitbart News chief said that if Trump had chosen any other campaign surrogates to lead the Justice Department – such as former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani or former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) – they would have had to recuse themselves from the Russia investigation too. READ MORE

