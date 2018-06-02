Politics
Avenatti: Trump knows I’ll ‘hand him his ass’ if he tries to tweet at me
Michael Avenatti says President Trump has remained quiet on Twitter regarding his legal battle with his adult-film star client because he knows Avenatti would “hand him his ass.”
Stormy Daniels’s lawyer said in an interview with Esquire released on Friday that Trump has refrained from tweeting directly at him because Trump “can’t handle a direct confrontation with me.”
“He knows that I’ll hand him his ass,” Avenatti said.
When asked if he thought Trump was afraid of him, the attorney replied, “I think he should be.”
Trump often goes after his opponents and critics via his Twitter account but he chooses people that he thinks are weak, Avenatti said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Michael Avenatti says President Trump has remained quiet on Twitter regarding his legal battle with his adult-film star client because he knows Avenatti would “hand him his ass.”