Hillary: Allegations Against Bill Different Than Ones Against Trump, Kavanaugh

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made head-scratching remarks in a new interview with CNN while defending her husband against the allegations of sexual misconduct that he has faced over the years.

“Are you prepared to answer those questions?” Amanpour asked. “Is he prepared to answer them? And how do you see that similar or different from what President Trump is being accused of and Kavanaugh and others today?”

Clinton responded by saying the allegations against her husband were totally different because partisan politics were involved.

"There's a very significant difference," Clinton responded. "And that is the intense, long-lasting partisan investigation that was conducted in the '90s."

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated that it’s impossible to be civil with a party “that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.”

Hillary Clinton: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for” https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018

She continued that if Democrats win back one or both chambers of Congress, "that's when civility can start again."