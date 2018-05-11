True Pundit

WATCH: CNN Analyst Tells Trump To ‘Shut Up And Take Your Medicine’

On Wednesday, CNN political analyst Brian Karem attacked President Donald Trump for his tweet criticizing the media for its overwhelmingly negative coverage of his administration, saying that the president needs to “shut up and take your medicine.”

Karem’s sharp comment came in response to a tweet from Trump slamming the “fake news” for its one-sided coverage of him.

“The Fake News is working overtime,” Trump wrote. “Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?” – READ MORE

On Wednesday, CNN political analyst Brian Karem attacked President Donald Trump for his tweet criticizing the media for its overwhelmingly negative coverage of his administration, saying that the president needs to "shut up and take your medicine."

Karem's sharp comment came in response to a tweet from Trump slamming the "fake news" for its one-sided coverage of him.

