True Pundit

Politics TV

NRATV host warns Trump will be impeached if GOP loses House (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

NRATV host Dan Bongino delivered a stark warning to President Trump‘s supporters on Wednesday that Democrats are likely to impeach the president if they take back the House in November.

“Make absolutely no mistake: If we lose the House, this president will in fact be impeached, there’s no question about it,” said Bongino, who hosts NRATV’s “We Stand.” “It’s time for us to protect the crown too.”

“Actually, if I say ‘protect the crown’ the Media Matters folks will think we’re talking about a monarch,” he then added quickly, referring to the liberal nonprofit media watchdog. “You know what I mean. It’s important. Get out and vote.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

NRATV host warns Trump will be impeached if GOP loses House
NRATV host warns Trump will be impeached if GOP loses House

NRATV host Dan Bongino delivered a stark warning to President Trump's supporters on Wednesday that Democrats are likely to impeach the president if they take back the House in November.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: