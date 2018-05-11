NRATV host warns Trump will be impeached if GOP loses House (VIDEO)

“If we lose this election, make absolutely no mistake. If we lose the House, @realDonaldTrump will in fact, be impeached. There’s no question about it. It’s time for us to protect the crown.” —@dbongino #IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/nTmjEQwjoy — NRATV (@NRATV) May 10, 2018

NRATV host Dan Bongino delivered a stark warning to President Trump‘s supporters on Wednesday that Democrats are likely to impeach the president if they take back the House in November.

“Make absolutely no mistake: If we lose the House, this president will in fact be impeached, there’s no question about it,” said Bongino, who hosts NRATV’s “We Stand.” “It’s time for us to protect the crown too.”

“Actually, if I say ‘protect the crown’ the Media Matters folks will think we’re talking about a monarch,” he then added quickly, referring to the liberal nonprofit media watchdog. “You know what I mean. It’s important. Get out and vote.” – READ MORE

