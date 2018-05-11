McCain: Obama called to thank me for voting against ObamaCare repeal

Former President Obama thanked Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) last year after he voted against the GOP effort to repeal ObamaCare, according to the senator’s upcoming memoir.

“Among the people who called to thank me was President Obama,” McCain writes in “The Restless Wave,” according to the Daily Beast.

“I appreciated his call, but, as I said, my purpose hadn’t been to preserve his signature accomplishment but to insist on a better alternative, and to give the Senate an opportunity to work together to find one,” he continued.- READ MORE

