Politics TV
WATCH: CNN Analyst Asks Sarah Sanders What’s Potentially The Dumbest Question In WH History
April Ryan might have asked the worst question in the history of the White House press briefing on Tuesday.
Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks and a CNN political analyst, first asked a perfectly legitimate question about the recent Waffle House shooting, namely if the administration had reached out to hero James Shaw Jr. about visiting the White House and so that his selfless action could be honored by President Trump. Sanders responded that they had reached out to Shaw. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
April Ryan might have asked the worst question in the history of the White House press briefing on Tuesday. Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks and a CNN political an
The Daily Caller