Hannity Goes After NYT Over Report on Mueller Questions: My Sources Say They’re ‘Full of Crap’ (VIDEO)

“I am told by my sources tonight that The New York Times is full of crap.”

That was how Sean Hannity first reacted to the big new report from The New York Times tonight with the list of questions Robert Muellerhas for President Trump.

And he said his sources told him “a lot of those questions are not the questions that the special counsel is asking.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1