Meghan McCain — Many People Think The Media Hates ‘The People In The Middle Of The Country’ (VIDEO)

The View’s Meghan McCain blasted the establishment media Tuesday, saying that many Americans believe they report fake news and hate “people in the middle of the country.”

McCain also called out CNN’s Jim Acosta by name. – READ MORE

