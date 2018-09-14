    True Pundit

    WATCH: Clarence Thomas mocks Cory Booker’s ‘Spartacus’ claim, says theatrics hurt process

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poked Sen. Cory Booker over the New Jersey Democrat’s much-mocked invocation of “Spartacus” during last week’s confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh.

    Booker was roundly ridiculed after threatening to defy the Senate rules and release what he thought were confidential documents concerning Kavanaugh’s past,

    “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an ‘I am Spartacus’ moment,” said Booker.

    Thomas, who called his own contentious confirmation hearing back in 1991 a “high-tech lynching,” took a jab at Booker during a conversation with the Federalist Society that aired Wednesday on C-SPAN. – READ MORE

     

