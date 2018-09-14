Report: Feinstein Has Document Attacking Kavanaugh She Won’t Share With Other Democrats

According to a report released Thursday, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, possesses a document regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh that she refuses to share with other Democrats on the committee.

The Intercept reports that other Democrats have requested access to the document, which originated from someone in California, and reportedly delineates an incident between Kavanaugh and a woman in high school. The information regarding the incident was allegedly forwarded to someone affiliated with Stanford University, who wrote the letter and then forwarded it to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), who sent it to Feinstein.

After news leaked about the document’s existence, Democrats asked Feinstein for access to the document, but they were rebuffed, according to sources for The Intercept. – READ MORE