Tiny Georgia University Sacrifices Up to $20K By Banning Nike Gear Sold On Campus

A tiny Southern Baptist university in Georgia is willing to sacrifice between $10,000-$20,000 annually by cutting its ties to Nike to protest the company’s ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Truett McConnell University, in Cleveland, Georgia, which has roughly 2,100 students, has decided that the funds accrued from selling Nike-branded school T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts at the campus bookstore was not worth it; Emir Caner, the president of Truett McConnell, said Caner said that Nike “mocks our troops” with its support of Kaepernick, who he said was “mocking” law enforcement and the military with his protests during the national anthem, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC).

Caner said any profits from the remaining Nike gear on campus will be sent to Wounded Warriors and the Fraternal Order of Police. He concluded, “If Nike chooses to apologize to our troops and to our law enforcement officers, then – and only then – will TMU reconsider their brand. In the meanwhile, let us honor true heroes, those who protect us daily, some even sacrificing their own lives. They are the true heroes.” – READ MORE