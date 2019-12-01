WATCH: Citizen Journalist in MAGA Hat Confronts Schiff ‘What Will You do When The Deep State Can’t Protect You Anymore?’

Our lying, scheming mainstream media won’t ask anyone the questions that Americans want the answers to. They refuse to hold people like Adam Schiff responsible for peddling conspiracy theories and tearing this country apart and they treat hoaxes like Russia and Ukraine as “serious news” in order to drive up their pathetic ratings and help the Deep State coup damage President Trump.

“You lied about Russia, You lied about Ukraine, what are you going to do when the “deep state” can’t protect you anymore?” pic.twitter.com/5MytDyhglO — CJTRUTH (@cjtruth) November 28, 2019

That’s why citizen journalists are so important. And this one here – clad in a bright red MAGA hat did a fantastic job. “CJ Truth” confronted Rep. Adam Schiff, and asked him several very poignant questions, starting with, “Why did you lie about Russia and Ukraine?”

He then asked Schiff what he was going to do when the Deep State couldn’t protect him anymore…a reference perhaps to the upcoming Senate trial where Schiff would be “fair game?” – READ MORE