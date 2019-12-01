Ilhan Omar’s GOP challenger blasts Twitter after account suspended over ‘treason’ tweet

A Republican challenging U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in 2020 blasted Twitter on Friday after having her accounts permanently suspended this week following a tweet suggesting that the incumbent congresswoman should be hanged if found guilty of treason.

Danielle Stella wrote on her campaign Twitter account Tuesday, “If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” The Washington Examiner reported.

She later added a link to a blog post that included a drawing of a stick figure being hanged.

Stella’s tweet followed media reports that Omar’s name came up in a Canadian businessman’s deposition in a Florida court case.

The businessman, Alan Bender, claimed that Qatari officials told him Omar was the “jewel in the crown” of U.S. politicians who allegedly were Qatari assets and shared information with Iran, the Washington Examiner reported.

(…)

Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesperson said Stella’s accounts were closed for “repeated violations of the Twitter rules,” The Examiner reported.

“To clarify, I said, “If it is proven ____ passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged”. Treason is the only thing mentioned in the constitution for the death penalty, punishable by hanging or firing squad,” Stella wrote in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday. “I believe all involved should be thoroughly investigated. I did not threaten anyone.” – READ MORE