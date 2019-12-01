‘The Final Straw’: Kamala Harris Aide Resigns, Says Staff Is Treated ‘so Poorly’

An aide to Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-Calif.) presidential campaign isn’t too thrilled with how the 2020 Democrats’ campaign has apparently treated its staff.

State operations director Kelly Mehlenbacher wrote a resignation letter — which goes into effect on Nov. 30 — explaining how it was her third presidential campaign “and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” according to The New York Times, who obtained the resignation letter dated Nov. 11.

“While I still believe that Senator Harris is the strongest candidate to win in the General Election in 2020, I no longer have confidence in our campaign or its leadership,” Mehlenbacher wrote, adding, “The treatment of our staff over the last two weeks was the final straw in this very difficult decision.”

Mehlenbacher continued: "It is not acceptable to me that we encouraged people to move from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore only to lay them off with no notice, with no plan for the campaign, and without thoughtful consideration of the personal consequences to them or the consequences that their absence would have on the remaining staff. It is unacceptable that we would lay off anyone that we hired only weeks earlier. It is unacceptable that with less than 90 days until Iowa we still do not have a real plan to win. Our campaign For the People is made up of diverse talent which is being squandered by indecision and a 'lack of leaders who will lead.' That is unacceptable."