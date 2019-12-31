WATCH: Chuck Todd reads letter on air comparing people of faith to believers of ‘fairy tales’

In an interview Sunday morning with the editors of the Washington Post and New York Times, “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd picked a letter to read on air that compared people of faith to believers of fairy tales. The trio were discussing why voters continue supporting President Donald Trump in spite of the two newspapers’ fact-checks claiming the country’s 45th president often distorts the truth.

Chuck Todd plucks a Letter to the Editor to make the point that voters want to be lied to…especially numbskulls who believe fairy tales like Noah’s Ark. If it’s Sunday, it’s contempt for religious people. pic.twitter.com/l022cz8p9l — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) December 29, 2019

Todd described the letter-to-the-editor he selected as a “fascinating attempt” to try to explain why some people support President Trump. The letter read:

“Why do good people support Trump? It’s because people have been trained from childhood to believe in fairy tales… This set their minds up to accept things that make them feel good…The more fairy tales and lies he tells the better they feel… Show me a person who believes in Noah’s ark and I will show you a Trump voter.”

After reading excerpts of the anti-religion letter, Todd said: "This gets at some, Dean, that my executive producer describes as 'Hey, voters want to be lied to sometimes. They don't always want to be told hard truths.'"