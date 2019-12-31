New York City mugging victim, 60, dies 3 days after brutal Christmas Eve beating over $1

A 60-year-old New York City man died in a hospital Friday, three days after unidentified suspect brutally beat him, demanding money while he walked down a Bronx street early Christmas Eve morning, police said Saturday.

Six muggers punched, kicked and stomped on Juan Fresnada as he tried to keep his partner, Byron Caceres, 29, safe from the attackers who robbed him of $1, ABC News reported.

🚨WANTED🚨for ROBBERY December 24, 2019 at 1:25 AM, in front of 3273 Third Ave Bronx @NYPD42PCT 💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen them? Know who they are?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/EsmRkfQNUr — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 25, 2019

“My husband tried to defend me,” Caceres told The New York Post. “The guy had his fist ready like he was ready to attack me. My husband said, ‘Don’t you get close to him.’”

Caceres said Fresnada told him to run away.

“They were beating him for 10 or 15 minutes,” he said. “I went back and found him on the floor. He was breathing heavily and bleeding from his head.” – READ MORE