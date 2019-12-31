WATCH: Andrew Yang Slams Dems for ‘Acting Like Donald Trump Is the Cause of All of Our Problems’

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is taking a swing at his fellow Democrats.

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, Yang was asked the meaning of his “not left, not right, forward” slogan, to which he responded, “We have to have a new way forward that works for all Americans, independent of your political affiliation.”

2020 candidate Andrew Yang to @jonkarl: “The Democratic Party, unfortunately, is acting like Donald Trump is the cause of all of our problems. He’s a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease.” https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 pic.twitter.com/TkNG5rVnIY — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 29, 2019

When asked if the Democratic Party has become “too far to the left, too ideological,” Yang answered, “Democrats still have not asked themselves the hard questions as to how Donald Trump won in 2016.”

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful then said the Democratic Party "unfortunately is acting like Donald Trump is the cause of all of our problems."