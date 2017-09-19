WATCH: Chelsea Handler Calls Ben Carson, Stacey Dash ‘Black White Supremacists’

Chelsea Handler attacked Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and other conservative blacks during Friday’s episode of her Netflix show, putting them in “the most confusing group of racists.”

The final segment of Chelsea saw Handler identifying different types of “racists” in the United States, namely “white supremacist, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and neo-confederates.” Handler explained to her audience another group; “black people who think white people are better than them,” labeling them “black white supremacists.”

Among the so-called “black white supremacists” are Carson, conservative actress and model Stacey Dash, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

“He’s the only sheriff in the country who pulls himself over for no reason,” Handler said. – READ MORE

