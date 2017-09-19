Incompetent White House Lawyers Discuss Russia Probe in Public

The New York Times scored a scoop after reporter Ken Vogel overheard two senior White House lawyers, Ty Cobb and John Dowd, discussing details of the Russia investigation over lunch at a popular Washington, DC, restaurant.

After overhearing the conversation, Vogel reported Sunday about clashes between Cobb and White House counsel Donald F. McGahn II.

The common understanding is apparently that Donald Trump has done nothing wrong and there is no evidence of Russian collusion. But while Cobb favors turning over as many documents as possible to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, McGahn apparently worries about setting a bad precedent that could erode future presidential powers.

There are also clashes about the role that Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is playing in the probe.

Vogel overheard details about the dispute — including the claim that tensions among White House lawyers have grown so intense that they suspect each other of wearing wires to provide intelligence to Mueller. – READ MORE