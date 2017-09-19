True Pundit

Hillary Had No Idea Why People Chanted ‘Lock Her Up’ During The Election

In a new interview, Hillary Clinton revealed that she had no idea why people chanted “lock her up” during the 2016 election.

Clinton told NPR that “the first time [I was] actually aware of hearing [Lock Her Up] was at the Republican convention. I think it went on before that. I didn’t pay a lot of attention to it. I thought, ‘OK, fine. He is whipping up his crowds. He is throwing them red meat, and I’m Exhibit A of that.’”

“But when they brought it inside to their convention, so that it became, in effect, part of the historic record of the general election, I was stunned,” She continued. “I thought, What are they talking about and why are they saying this?”READ MORE

