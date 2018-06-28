True Pundit

WATCH: Check Out The Radical Anti-Semite Standing Behind Rising Socialist Star Ocasio-Cortez At Her Victory Rally

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old socialist who defeated Congressman Joe Crowley (D-NY) last night in a huge upset, has her supporters, one of whom is Thomas Lopez-Pierre, the anti-Semite whose campaign platform was to defeat the “greedy Jewish landlords” whom he accused of “ethnic cleansing.”

Lopez Pierre was delighted with Ocasio-Cortez’s victory; it gave him the opportunity to double down on his mantra:

