WATCH: Check Out The Radical Anti-Semite Standing Behind Rising Socialist Star Ocasio-Cortez At Her Victory Rally

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old socialist who defeated Congressman Joe Crowley (D-NY) last night in a huge upset, has her supporters, one of whom is Thomas Lopez-Pierre, the anti-Semite whose campaign platform was to defeat the “greedy Jewish landlords” whom he accused of “ethnic cleansing.”

The guy behind Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is Thomas Lopez-Pierre, (circled) he ran for NYC Council last year against a Jewish Councilman, his campaign platform was to defeat the "greedy Jewish landlords.” https://t.co/FJ9EGBWbob HT. @LeoGreenberg2 pic.twitter.com/73HbQAf6yl — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 27, 2018

Lopez Pierre was delighted with Ocasio-Cortez’s victory; it gave him the opportunity to double down on his mantra:

I am so proud of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @Ocasio2018 for defeating @repjoecrowley, a @realDonaldTrump Democrat by thousands of votes. Alexandria can be trusted to help protect tenants from “Greedy Landlords” and reject corporate political campaign contributions. pic.twitter.com/Vmn2cNsCoH — Thomas Lopez-Pierre (@VoteLopezPierre) June 27, 2018

