DOJ watchdog report sheds light on love lives of 2 more anti-Trump FBI employees (and their emoticons)

The Justice Department watchdog’s bombshell report on the FBI’s actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation shed light on anti-Trump texts from two other FBI employees, beyond bureau lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

All four worked under the leadership of former FBI Director James Comey, looking into Clinton’s use of a private server for government business while she was secretary of state during the Obama administration.

Aside from the frequent texting between Strzok, an FBI agent, and Page, a bureau lawyer assigned to the Office of General Counsel, two others labeled “Agent 1″ and “Agent 5” on Comey’s team were in a personal relationship that predated Operation Midyear, the FBI name for the investigation.

According to the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report, on page 411, Agents 1 and 5 also were consumed with texting — even using “sick face” emoticons when sharing their disgust for then-candidate Donald Trump and his supporters. The report noted that Agent 1 and Agent 5 married each other after the 2016 election. In addition, the OIG report noted, “Neither Agent 1 nor Agent 5 was assigned to the FBI’s Russia investigation or the special counsel investigation.”

Agent 1, whose identity has not been revealed, was one of the two FBI agents who interviewed Hillary Clinton at FBI headquarters on July 2, 2016. Agent 5’s identity has also not been revealed.

The pair were not shy about using emoticons on their FBI-issued devices. Their text messages exploded on Oct. 28 after the FBI reopened the email investigation, announcing that State Department emails had been found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop, just days before the hotly contested U.S. presidential election. The IG report noted the “sick face” emoticon usage in their exchange. – READ MORE

