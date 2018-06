2018 Disaster — Nancy Pelosi’s Favorability Among Dems Is At 9 Year Low

Democratic House minority leader Nancy Pelosi’s own party is badly souring on her.

According to a new Gallup poll, Pelosi’s favorability among Democrats is at 55 percent — the lowest it’s been in nine years.

On top of her stellar approval ratings, Pelosi’s plan for 2018 includes campaigning on raising your taxes. In April, she said that she would repeal the Trump tax cuts. – READ MORE

