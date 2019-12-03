WATCH: Chant fizzles as Biden staffer struggles to whip up small crowd

A Biden campaign staffer struggled today to whip up the energy for the candidate, and could be because there were so few people in attendance.

Before a small crowd in Iowa, the staffer chided the audience for their lack of energy.

Warning: you might have trouble containing yourself from the excitement generated at this Biden campaign stop. pic.twitter.com/uBSmmCNWKI — Obama Illustrated (@ObamaIllustratd) December 2, 2019

“Come on, you can do better than that,” he lectured.

“Fired up!” he shouted, as the audience weakly responded, “Ready to go.”

He repeated it three more times, waving his arms in a vain attempt to increase the enthusiasm. – READ MORE