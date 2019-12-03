In Spanish, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Promises Government Health Care for Illegal Immigrants

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday told a Hispanic worker in South Carolina that illegal immigrants would have access to government-funded health care if he was elected president.

Buttigieg was filmed by a supporter speaking Spanish to the fvcd worker, explaining who would be covered under his proposed plan.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Just because Pete Buttigieg is from Indiana doesn’t make him a moderate. Here he is promising to include illegal immigrants in his plan for a government takeover of health care.pic.twitter.com/8sTB865fdX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 2, 2019

The Republican National Committee Research Team published a clip of the exchange with the translation of the South Bend Mayor’s remark.

He said: So the most important thing for me is that we offer the opportunity for health care to all in our country, and this includes the opportunity to buy this plan of Medicare for All who want it. That is our solution. And this opportunity to buy this plan is for everyone regardless of their immigration status. – READ MORE