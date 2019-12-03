Trump Bans Bloomberg News From Campaign Events

The Trump 2020 reelection campaign is banning Bloomberg News reporters from coverage of their political events and rallies.

The announcement comes following reports that Bloomberg News was refusing to investigate their billionaire owner, Michael Bloomberg, or other Democrat candidates for President.

The explicit bias was enough for Trump’s team to pull the plug.

“Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump,” campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote in a statement.

Parscale notes that most media organizations have a negative bias toward the President, but unlike Bloomberg News, “most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly.” – READ MORE