KYRSTEN SINEMA ONCE CALLED STAY-AT-HOME MOMS ‘LEECHES’

Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema in a 2006 interview characterized stay-at-home moms as “leeches” who essentially cash checks “off their husbands or boyfriends.”

“These women who act like staying at home, leeching off their husbands or boyfriends, and just cashing the checks is some sort of feminism because they’re choosing to live that life,” Sinema told Scottsdale nightlife magazine 944 in 2006. “That’s bullshit. I mean, what the f*** are we really talking about here?”

The Phoenix New Times dug up the quote in 2012 as a part of a story about her “verbal flubbery,” stating that it got “Sinema in hot water at the time.” The Federalist’s Bre Payton brought it to light again as Sinema seeks promotion to the Senate. – READ MORE