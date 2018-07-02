Dramatic cave rescue: Entire Missing Youth soccer team found alive

Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coach alive in a cave in Thailand Monday, according to a high ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation.

The boys, who range in age from 11 to 16 years old and are part of the same soccer team, have been missing for nine days.

A park officer first sounded the alarm after spotting the boys’ bicycles near the entrance to the off-limits cave complex.

The cave labyrinth is popular with tourists and for the first kilometer (0.6 miles) or so inside the cavernous entrance, limestone rock formations hug high ceilings, creating an almost amphitheater-like atmosphere.

This story is developing.

