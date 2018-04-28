WATCH: Candace Owens Unloads on ‘Delusional’ Civil Rights Attorney – ‘Progress Isn’t a Skin Color’

On Thursday, the passionate conservative appeared on Fox News and took on a controversial topic: Barack Obama’s legacy with black Americans.

Debating her was Daryl Parks, a civil rights attorney. That guest insisted that Obama was better for African-Americans than the current president because he made “black America a focus.”

The actual numbers, however, don’t look good for Obama’s legacy. “Just admit that blacks are doing better under the Trump presidency,” Owens said.

She pointed out the lower unemployment numbers for black Americans under President Trump, and explained that “the numbers are in and blacks are doing better under his administration.”- READ MORE

