Trump: Someone Should Look into the Clinton Campaign’s Payments to Russian Officials (VIDEO)

Posted on by
President Trump told reporters that someone should look into the Clinton campaign’s payments to Russian officials during the 20216 presidential election following the release of the House Intelligence Committee final report regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday.

The Intelligence Committee report found that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign used a series of intermediaries to pay officials in the Russian government for opposition research against Trump. – READ MORE

"They were very forceful in saying that the Clinton campaign actually did contribute to Russia. So maybe somebody ought to look at that,"

