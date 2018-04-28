True Pundit

Politics

‘My blood is boiling’: Broward Student Lays Out Devastating Case Against School Board For Neglecting School Safety

Posted on by
Share:

Preston told The Hill, only “roughly 5 percent” of $100 million allocated for school safety programs has been spent by the district since 2014.

On Thursday night, Preston posted some video and a lengthy thread making his case against Superintendent Robert Runcie and the school board.

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'My blood is boiling': Broward student journalist lays out his case against superintendent, school board
'My blood is boiling': Broward student journalist lays out his case against superintendent, school board

19-year-old Kenneth Preston lays out his findings in investigating Broward school district failures that contributed to the Parkland shooting.

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

 

 

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: