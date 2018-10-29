Watch: Candace Owens Announces BLEXIT: The Black Exit from the Democrat Party

Candace Owens announced her new project BLEXIT, ‘the black exit from the Democrat Party,’ vowing to take her mission of exodus to the very cities controlled by democratic politicians.

“Politicians have been lying to us, the media have been lying to us,” Owens began, in a room surrounded by hundreds of friends and supporters, “and for a long time, if we’re being honest, we’ve been lying to ourselves.”

The room was speckled with red “Make America Great Again” hats and colorful “BLEXIT” t-shirts, which Owens mentioned were designed by Kanye West. The rapper tweeted his support for Owens in April, shortly before vocally announcing his own support for President Donald Trump.

“Eighteen million black babies have been aborted since 1973,” Candace continued, “We have aided and abetted in [the left’s] plan to stop new black births — the most unsafe space for a black child in America is in their mother’s womb.”

“Government plantations were sold to us as empowerment,” stated Owens boldly, “Black Americans are poorer today than before [welfare’s] proliferation.”

“A movement called BLEXIT, the black exit from the Democrat Party,” stated Owens, “the black exit from permanent victimhood, the black exit from the false idea that we are somehow separate from the rest of America.” – READ MORE