LeBron James dons Beto O’Rourke hat to game in San Antonio

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James donned a Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) hat ahead of his team’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

In a photo shared by James’s team on Saturday evening, the player could be seen wearing a white hat reading: “Beto for Senate.”

📍 San Antonio pic.twitter.com/gdRLyWIEje — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 27, 2018

The show of support for O’Rourke arrives as the Texas Democrat continues to draw national attention as he seeks to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race.

This is not the first time the athlete has offered the Democrat public support, however.

In late August, the NBA star praised O'Rourke for a video featuring the political candidate defending NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.