AL GORE WAS WRONG (AGAIN): Greenhouse Gas Emissions Dropped Nearly 3% In Trump’s First Year

When President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accords, liberals went ape nuts. The EPA report showed “overall decreases across sectors and that total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions reported decreased by 2.7 percent from 2016 to 2017.”

The report also said emissions from larger power plants dropped 4.5% since 2016.

Gore said in June 2017 that Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Accords was a threat to humanity. “I think it was reckless,” Gore said. “I think it was indefensible. It undermines America’s standing in the world. It threatens the ability of humanity to solve the climate crisis in time.”

But as it turns out, the U.S. is still leading the world, even without the Accords, which was non-binding and lacked an enforcement clause to allow the United Nations to levy penalties on any nation that failed to meet environmental benchmarks.