Politics TV
WATCH: Campus Reform Asks Conservative Women About The Biggest ‘Misconceptions’ Liberals Have About Them
On Thursday, Campus Reform uploaded a video in which digital media director Cabot Phillips asks attendees at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit what the most common misconceptions are about conservative women. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
WATCH: Campus Reform Asks Conservative Women About The Biggest ‘Misconceptions’ Liberals Have About Them
On Thursday, Campus Reform uploaded a video in which digital media director Cabot Phillips asks attendees at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit what the most common misconceptions are about conservative women. Here are some of the most interesting answers:
Daily Wire