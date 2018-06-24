Judge: Majority of Cohen’s seized documents will be handed over to feds

Most of the documents seized by FBI investigators during an April raid of the offices and home of President Trump‘s longtime former attorney Michael Cohen will be handed over to prosecutors and are not protected by attorney-client privilege, a judge said Friday.

In a written order obtained by Reuters, U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood confirmed findings by the special master appointed to review the documents. The special master found that just 161 documents of the roughly 300,000 reviewed so far are privileged.

FBI agents seized a total of 3.7 million documents from Cohen during a raid in April, and Cohen’s legal team argued they should be able to review them for potentially protected material. The prosecution argued that few were protected by attorney-client privilege as Cohen was “performing little to no legal work” for Trump at the time. – READ MORE