Woman detained in US for 2 weeks after accidentally jogging across Canada border

A French citizen visiting Canada said she was detained for two weeks after she accidentally jogged across the U.S.-Canada border in May.

Cedella Roman, 19, said she did not realize she crossed the border during her jog along a beach in White Rock, British Columbia on May 21. The young woman said she stopped during her jog to take a picture of the beach before deciding to turn around to run back when she was apprehended by two U.S. Border Patrol officers who told her she illegally crossed the border into Blaine, Washington.

“An officer stopped me and started telling me I had crossed the border illegally,” Roman told CBC News.

“I told him I had not done it on purpose, and that I didn’t understand what was happening,” she continued.

The woman said she did not see any signs that informed her she was crossing into the U.S. but the officers said they captured her entering illegally on security cameras.

“I said to myself, well I may have crossed the border — but they’ll probably only give me a fine or they’ll tell me to go back to Canada or they’ll give me a warning,” Roman recalled.

At the time, Roman said she did not have any government-issued identification or travel permits with her. She was in Canada visiting her mother who lives in North Delta, British Columbia. She was also there to work on improving her English. – READ MORE

